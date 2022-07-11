Bosnia: FBiH entity declares July 11 as Day of Mourning

Share:







Source: N1 / Faruk Zametica

Bosnia’s Federation (FBiH) entity Government decided to declare July 11, 2022, the day of remembrance of the genocide in Srebrenica, as the Day of Mourning in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Day of Mourning is marked by the mandatory display of the flag of Bosnia and Herzegovina at half-mast, that is, on the buildings of the FBiH Government and its institutions.

On the Day of Mourning, cultural and entertainment programs cannot be held in public places in the FBiH. Media houses in the territory of the entity are obliged to harmonize and adapt their program contents to the Day of Mourning.

Although Bisera Turkovic, the BiH Foreign Minister, requested that July 11 be a national Day of Mourning, this did not happen due to the opposition of ministers and the chairman from the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) the ruling party in the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska (RS) entity.