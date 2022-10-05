Bosnia election: Republika Srpska opposition claims 65,000 votes ‘contaminated’

Share:







Source: N1/ilustracija

Opposition leaders from Bosnia's Republika Srpska entity, Mirko Sarovic and Branislav Borenovic, as well as candidate for post of Republika Srpska President Jelena Trivic, submitted on Wednesday a request for the election recount and for the annulment of the vote for post of Republika Srpska President at the Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Borenovic, who is the PDP leader, said the votes for Republika Srpska President need to be recounted due to many irregularities that were observed.

“We included 65,000 votes that were contaminated, which, in our opinion, were misused and which undermined the electoral will of the citizens. It is probably more than 65,000 votes. We found that 35 thousand votes were invalid for the President of Republika Srpska. The difference of 20 thousand votes in favour of one candidate in Doboj, Prijedor, Zvornik, which is in contrast with the first results we got and that 10 thousand were won by unknown candidates, is unbelievable,” he stressed.

Presidential candidate Trivic said the voting process at many polling stations was “equal to war situation,” stressing that she will be fighting until the end for the truth.

SDS leader Mirko Sarovic, who ran for the post of the Serb member in Bosnia’s tripartite Presidency, said they were questioning vote for all levels of authority and that “the City of Doboj is an example of mafia organisation.”