Borrell to Vucic: We want to count on Serbia as a sincere candidate

Source: JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP, Ilustracija

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told Serbian President Vucic that the EU wants to count on Serbia as a sincere candidate.

“Important work for EU-Western Balkans ahead; want to count on Serbia as a sincere candidate and reliable European partner for common principles, values, security and prosperity,” Borell wrote on his Twitter account, adding that they also addressed regional issues and Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the importance of the coming elections in this country, which are due on October 2.

The Serbian President said he had a 25-minute talk with Borrell and that they addressed Serbia’s European integrations, the dialogue with Pristina, the situation in the region and the continuation of the Belgrade-Pristina talks on the declaration on missing persons.