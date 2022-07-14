Borrell: Nothing should be more important to Montenegro than its EU journey

Share:







Source: N1

All political actors and institutions in Montenegro should continue working together on the reforms in a constructive spirit, and other current political issues should not divert attention from the reform agenda, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in Podgorica on Thursday.

Borrell and the EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, today co-chaired, together with Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic, a meeting of the EU-Montenegro Stabilisation and Association Council (SA Council).

The meeting was important as a sign to the citizens of Montenegro and the whole region of Brussels’ commitment to their common future in the EU, according to Borrell.

There should be nothing more important for Montenegro than its European journey, particularly now that Montenegro should be the leader in accession negotiations, said the EU High Representative, who is the European Commission Vice-President in charge of coordinating the external action of the European Union.

He added that the EU expects Montenegro to revoke the programme of economic citizenship for foreign investors and to adjust its visa policy to the EU acquis.

Commissioner Varhelyi said the talks with Montenegrin officials focused on the economic and investment plans through which the EU would like to step up integration processes.

Montenegro could be one of the biggest beneficiaries through construction of roads and railways between Montenegro and its neighbours, said the commissioner.

Despite the war in Europe, Montenegro has good prospects, and Europe is delivering on its promises here, he said.

This was the first time that the Stabilisation and Association Council was meeting outside the EU, and PM Abazovic said that was a great recognition for his country.

According to a press release from the Council, ” this was the first time that the SA Council meeting took place in the Western Balkans region, underlining the European Union’s unequivocal commitment to the EU integration of the whole region and to the accession process of Montenegro.”

“The meeting provided an opportunity to take stock of Montenegro’s progress in accession negotiations and to look forward to the further work needed within the framework of the Stabilisation and Association Agreement,” the press release said.

Abazovic told the press that “Montenegro has one major foreign affairs priority: how to make Montenegro an EU member. We all must be committed to this matter, we must address matters that require a broader consensus in society and unblock the European path,” he underlined.

The press release reads that “the EU side strongly commended Montenegro’s full alignment with the EU’s Common Foreign and Security Policy, including EU restrictive measures following Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine.”

“This is a strong signal of the country’s strategic orientation and commitment to the goal of EU accession. Participants also welcomed the efforts already taken to implement the sanctions and encouraged to continue with the necessary steps to fully apply the restrictive measures adopted.”