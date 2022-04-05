BiH FM, genocide survivors condemn Zakharova’s statement on Srebrenica Genocide

Share:







Source: N1

Genocide survivors in Bosnia, as well as the country’s Foreign Minister, strongly condemned the statements Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, made when she seemingly implied that the 1995 Srebrenica genocide was staged.

Zakharova made the controversial statement after US President, Joe Biden, commented on footage of the massacre in the Ukrainian city of Bucha and again called Russian President, Vladimir Putin, a war criminal.

“We have to gather the information. We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight. And we have to get all the detail so this can be an actual, have a war crimes trial,” Biden said.

Zakharova responded soon after.

“Great idea, let’s start with the bombing of Yugoslavia and the occupation of Iraq. I could also add the directors of the production in Srebrenica,” Zaharova wrote, implying that no genocide took place in Srebrenica in 1995.

“I can add organ trafficking in Kosovo. When they are done with that, they can have fun throwing a nuclear bomb at Japan,” she added.

The Mothers of Srebrenica association reacted to the statement on Tuesday.

“With her statement on the genocide in Srebrenica, Marija Zakharova shows that she and the government in Russia not only support those who committed genocide but also prove that Russia also had a role in denying and belittling the victims. All this was proven by the veto from 2015 “, stated the Mothers of Srebrenica, referring to Russia vetoing a UN Security Council resolution that would have condemned the Srebrenica genocide.

BiH Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic said earlier that Zakharova’s denial of facts established by international courts is “unacceptable.”

“The way in which some officials of the Russian Federation have been denying court-proven and internationally recognized facts about the genocide in Srebrenica in public appearances for a long time is absolutely unacceptable and a historical falsification,” Turkovic wrote on Facebook.

Many Bosnians also condemned Zakharova’s statements on social media.