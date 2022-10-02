Becirovic, Cvijanovic, Komsic declare victory in race for Bosnia’s Presidency

Share:







Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP

Denis Becirovic, Zeljka Cvijanovic and Zeljko Komsic declared victory in the race for the tripartite Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, following the general election held in the country on Sunday.

The candidates for the Presidency declared the victory based on their parties’ vote counting and before Bosnia’s Central Election Commission presented the first preliminary and unofficial results for the Presidency at midnight.

Previously the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) confirmed the lead of Social-Democratic Party’s Becirovic, the opposition’s candidate, ahead of its own candidate Bakir Izetbegovic. According to the same source, Democratic Front’s Komsic defeated his rival for the Presidency, HDZ BiH’s Borjana Kristo.

The Bosniak and Croat Presidency members are elected in the Federation entity (FBiH).

As for Republika Srpska and the race for the Serb Presidency member, the ruling SNSD declared victory of Cvijanovic, whose main rival, the opposition’s Mirko Sarovic confirmed his defeat.

On the other hand, the opposition declared victory of Jelena Trivic who won against SNSD’s Milorad Dodik in the race for the post of Republika Srpska President. However, the SNSD claims their candidate is in the lead.

The Central Election Commission presented the first, preliminary results at midnight, based on the votes counted at 54.73 percent of polling stations in the Federation entity, and 39.57 percent of polling stations in Republika Srpska entity.

According to the commission, Becirovic is in the lead with 55.78 percent of votes, followed by Izetbegovic who won 39.31 percent of votes and third candidate Mirsad Hadzikadic of the Platform for Progress with 4.91 percent of votes.

The results for the Croat Presidency member differ from those previously presented by political parties and Kristo is in the lead ahead of Komsic with 51.36 percent of votes.

Cvijanovic’s lead with 51.65 percent of votes has also been confirmed by the Central Election Commission.

Bosnia’s top electoral body will be updating the election results throughout the following day.