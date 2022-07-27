BAT opens logistics center in northeast Croatia

Share:







Source: Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash

The Hrvatski Duhani company specialised in tobacco wholesale trade, which operates within British American Tobacco (BAT), has opened a regional logistics and distribution centre in Pitomaca, northeastern Croatia, BAT said in a press release on Wednesday.

The 4,000-square-large facility will store tobacco supplies from 26 countries and will be the central point for the provision of tobacco supplies to BAT’s factories in Augustow, Poland, Bayreuth, Germany and Pecs, Hungary.

The capacity of the Pitomaca-based logistics and distribution centre is 18,500 standard boxes of tobacco.

This investment in the centre ensued after BAT recently invested 400 million kuna in new production lines in its factory in Kanfanar and employed 70 more people at that plant. Last year, it also invested 200 million kuna in the Kanfanar factory.

By investing a total of 600 million kuna in its factory in Kanfanar, Istria this and last year, BAT has positioned Croatia firmly at the centre of transformation in line with the group’s strategy aimed at building a better tomorrow, Tamás Nyaka, Head of Operations at BAT Adria, was quoted as saying.

The Kanfanar factory is one of the four factories in Europe that will be producing new categories of tobacco products.