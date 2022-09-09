Bars, restaurants welcome government’s aid measures

Share:







The national association of bar and restaurant owners welcomed on Thursday the government's set of measures aimed at buffering the effects of the energy crisis.

The drastic rise in energy prices represented a big danger to the survival of SMEs, notably in the hospitality industry, the association said in a statement.

As for the measures, it highlighted the cap on electricity prices and raising the non-taxable income, saying they will enable bars and restaurants to stay open and contribute to keeping jobs this winter.

The association said that by capping electricity prices, the Economy Ministry had shown “unprecedented understanding and support” for micro, small and medium-sized businesses, “the backbone of our economy,” whose operation is experiencing “the most difficult moments.”

The association hopes gas prices will also be capped.