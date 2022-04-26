Banozic attends meeting of defence ministers at Ramstein air base in Germany

Share:







Source: N1 / Ivan Hrstić

Croatian Defence Minister Mario Banozic and Croatian Armed Forces Chief-of-Staff Admiral Robert Hranj on Tuesday attended a meeting of defence ministers of the Ukraine Security Consultative Group at the Ramstein Air Base, Germany, the Croatian Ministry of Defence (MORH) said.

The meeting discussed further plans to provide defence assistance to Ukraine. It was held at the invitation of U.S. Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin.

He welcomed the decision of all countries that have so far provided assistance to Ukraine in military equipment, mentioning also countries that have announced new assistance, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada.

Minister Banozic mentioned Croatia’s assistance to Ukraine through donations of military and non-military equipment, as well as the reception of more than 14,000 refugees from Ukraine. Banozic also said that the current situation in Ukraine was being analysed in cooperation with allies, and that determination, unity and solidarity with Ukraine were now of paramount importance, the press release read.