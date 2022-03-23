Ballistic report: Drone that crashed in Zagreb was an aerial bomb with fuse

Share:







Source: Zeljko Hladika/PIXSELL

A ballistic examination of metal fragments of a military drone that crashed in Zagreb two weeks ago has found that it was an aerial bomb with a fuse, but no final conclusion could be made as regards traces of explosive, the Zagreb County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday.

Citing sources close to the investigation, commercial broadcaster Nova TV reported on Tuesday evening that no traces of explosive had been found on the parts of the unmanned aerial vehicle that had been examined.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it had received the results of the ballistic examination and only partial results of the chemical and physical examination, adding that the results of the examinations conducted so far were not sufficient for a final conclusion.

The Prosecutor’s Office said it was continuing the investigation in coordination with the Ivan Vucetic Forensic Science Centre, the Criminal Investigation Department, the Military Police, and intelligence agencies.

The Soviet-era military drone crashed near a student dorm in the Jarun district of southwest Zagreb shortly after 11 pm on March 10, damaging about 40 cars in a nearby car park, but injuring no one.

It came from Ukraine, having flown over NATO members Romania and Hungary before crashing in the Croatian capital after running out of fuel.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said last week the government had reliable and verified information that the unmanned aerial vehicle was armed with a bomb that had mostly likely exploded underground.