Bakir Izetbegovic: Madeleine Albright was a true friend of Bosnia

Source: Anadolija

The leader of the strongest Bosniak party in BiH, Bakir Izetbegovic, expressed his condolences to the American people regarding the death of former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who he called a "true friend" of Bosnia and Herzegovina because of her efforts to stop the aggression in the country.

Albright, the first woman to serve as US Secretary of State who helped steer Western foreign policy in the aftermath of the Cold War, has died on Wednesday at the age of 84.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of former United States Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. We will remember her as a true friend of BiH. She proved her friendship in the most difficult period for our country. Her struggle to stop aggression, and then for justice and truth, remains a lasting legacy by which she has earned our deep respect,” the leader of the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) wrote on Twitter.

“Her human and professional engagement has made the world a more prosperous and safer place to live, and will certainly be an inspiration to generations to come. My sincere condolences to the family, friends, associates and all the citizens of the US,” he wrote.