Average net salary reaches €1,028 in June, up by 7.5 pct year-on-year

Source: Pixabay/Pexels/Ilustracija

Croatia's average net monthly salary in June 2022 was 7,711 kuna (€1,027), or 7.5 percent up in nominal terms but 4.1 percent down in real terms year-on-year, state agency Hina said on Friday, citing publicly available data released by the state statistics bureau on the year.

The 4.1-percent drop in real terms came as a result of record-high inflation, which reached 12.3 percent in July. The median net salary in June was 6,510 kuna (€867).

The average gross monthly salary for June was 10,492 kuna (€), up 8.5% in nominal and down 3.2% in real terms on the year. Month on month, it was up 0.5% in nominal and down 0.6% in real terms.

In the period from January to June 2022, the average monthly pay amounted to HRK 7,568, which represented a nominal increase of 6.8% and a real decrease of 1.7% compared to the same period of 2021.

In said period, the average monthly gross pay amounted to HRK 10,271, which was a nominal increase of 7.7% and real decrease of 0.8% compared to the same period of 2021.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)