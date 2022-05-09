Average net salary in Zagreb reaches €1,147 in February 2022

Share:







Source: Morgue File

The average net salary in Zagreb in February 2022 was 8,640 kuna (€1,147) or 4 percent up from February 2021.

Compared to the monthly national average, which amounted to 7,452 kuna (€989), the average take-home pay in Zagreb was 1,188 (€158) higher.

The highest salaries were reported in the pharmaceutical industry, at 15,243 kuna (€2,024), and the lowest salaries were in the leather industry, at 4,994 kuna (€663), the city’s strategic planning and development department has reported.

The average gross salary in Zagreb in February was 12,312 (€1,635), or 6.5 percent up from February 2021 – meaning that the average gross salary is rising about 50 percent faster than the average net salary.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)