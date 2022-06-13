Average net pay in Zagreb €174 higher than Croatia’s average wage

Share:







Source: Pixabay

The average net pay paid by legal entities in Zagreb in March 2022 amounted to 8,917 kuna (€1,186), an increase of 6.8 percent from March 2021.

Compared to the monthly national average, which amounted to 7,607 kuna (€1,000), the average take-home pay in Zagreb was 1,310 kuna (€174) higher.

The highest monthly net salary in legal entities in March was paid in the IT services sector amounting to 17,117 kuna (€2,276), and the lowest in the leather industry, in the amount of 4,762 kuna (€633), the city’s strategic planning and development department has reported.

The average gross salary in Zagreb was 12,530 (€1,666), up 7.9 percent from March 2021.

(€1 = 7.51 kuna)