Austrians interested in vacationing in Croatia, results better than in 2019

Source: Vesela Šegvić/N1

Austrians are very interested in vacationing in Croatia, where they have generated more than 1.3 million nights this year, up 4% on the same period in 2019, and such trends are expected to continue in the main season, Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ) director Kristjan Stanicic said on Thursday.

The positive trends are confirmed by many market surveys in Austria, including by the national automotive club, according to which Croatia is the leading foreign destination in the Austrian market, ahead of Italy, Greece, Germany, Spain, and Turkey.

Stanicic met with Austrian partners and media in Vienna, where Croatia’s tourist offer was presented. He was accompanied by representatives of the tourism ministry, the Dubrovnik-Neretva County Tourist Board, the Association of Unique Croatian hotels STORIES, and Croatian Ambassador to Austria Daniel Gluncic.

The presentation was attended by more than 20 Austrian journalists and representatives of the most popular media.

“Austria is one of our most important in-bound markets, with a significant impact on the overall tourism results of our country. That is why we are pleased that to date we have… returned to pre-pandemic trends and I believe that during the summer high-season we will successfully maintain these excellent indicators from the Austrian market,” said Stanicic.

Long-term goals in this market include growth of arrivals throughout the year as well as attracting more guests of different age groups with a special focus on a younger demographic, he added.