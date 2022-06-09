Austrian company takes over Rijeka-based pipeline system supplier

Share:







Source: Pexels/Ilustracija

The Austrian construction material producer Wienerberger, which has had a subsidiary in Croatia for years, is to take over one of the leading Croatian piping system suppliers, the Rijeka-based Vargon company, Wienerberger said on Thursday.

Vargon is a family-run business with a production plant outside Rijeka and in 2021 its revenue totalled €24.4 million.

The company, established in 1990, offers a range of house piping systems and sewer pipes, and it employs around 250 workers.

By taking over Vargon, Wienerberger will have its own production unit in Croatia, thus strengthening its presence in Southeast Europe.

Vargon director and majority owner Goran Brasnic will keep his 20% stake in Vargon.

The transaction will be realised in the course of 2022.