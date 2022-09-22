August sees 1.63m persons in employment, up 1.3 pct y-o-y

Share:







Source: Photo by Thomas Lefebvre on Unsplash / ilustracija

In August 2022, the total number of persons in employment in Croatia was 1.63 million, up 1.3% on the year but down 0.2% on the month, according to the national statistical office.

The labour force in August was over 1.74 million, down 0.3% on the year and 0.1% on the month.

There were 110,400 unemployed persons, down 12% on the year but up 0.8% on the month. The registered unemployment rate was 6.3%, the same as in July.

Of those in employment, 1.39 million worked in legal entities, up 1.2% on the year yet down 0.1% on the month.

Manufacturing accounted for the largest number of those in employment (230,000), followed by trade (212,300), education (115,000), and accommodation and food service (100,200).