Attorney-General: I won’t let DORH get involved in inter-party squabbles

Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Attorney General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek said on Wednesday that she would not allow the Office of the Attorney General (DORH) or hersef to get involved in inter-party squabbles.

During her hearing before the parliamentary council monitoring the implementation of the counter-corruption strategy, Hrvoj-Sipek said that the prosecutors did their job in accordance with the law.

“I am the Attorney General, and I am aware of my responsibilities and I do not shun them. I am not here to entertain the general public. That is permissible for you, politicians. Leave us alone and leave us to do our job. If you cannot help us, do not make our job more difficult then,” said the Attorney General.

She explained to parliamentary deputies that it is up to the DORH to assess if it will open a case or not, and said that the decisions on initiating proceedings should not go public.

Hrvoj-Sipek said that the discussions on those matters also revealed that Croatian society was not mature democracy-wise.

In response to claims by independent MP Karolina Vidovic-Kristo that Hrvoj-Sipek had suspended the legal order in Croatia, the attorney general answered that DORH would not let itself get involved in the squabbles between the government and the Opposition.