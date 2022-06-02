Attorney for Pussy Riot member files appeal against detention

Share:







Source: N1

An attorney representing Aysoltan Niyazov, a member of the band Pussy Riot who was arrested on the Croatian-Slovenian border on an Interpol warrant and faces possible extradition to Turkmenistan, on Thursday filed an appeal against her client's detention, expecting a favourable outcome.

Niyazov, a national of Russia and Turkmenistan, was detained in Zagreb on 30 May after being arrested on the Croatian-Slovenian border on a Turkmenistani warrant for alleged embezzlement.

Members of Pussy Riot and Croatian lawyer Lina Budak said on Wednesday that Niyazov could not be tried again after she had served her time in Russia following an indictment issued against her in Turkmenistan.

The lawyer said that her client had complained about the conditions in the detention jail.

Responding to the allegations, the Croatian Justice Ministry said that Niyazov’s human rights were not violated.

After she was questioned by the investigating judge, Niyazov said that she was against her extradition to Turkmenistan because she had been on trial in Russia for the same crime, had been found guilty, sentenced to six years in prison and released in 2016.

A year later, Russian authorities issued her with a passport, which she showed Croatian police and the investigating judge and which includes a German visa issued in 2019, valid until 2024.

The court said that extradition custody could last until a request for extradition is made but 40 days after the arrest at the most, noting that Niyazov did not agree to a simplified extradition procedure.

The Justice Ministry said that a decision on the case would be made once Turkmenistani authorities sent an extradition request, accompanied by information relevant to the case.

A decision approving extradition may be appealed against before the Supreme Court.

On Thursday the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art, where Pussy Riot staged a concert, joined numerous associations and political parties that have condemned the decision to put the activist in custody.