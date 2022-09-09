At least two people killed, many injured in train crash near Novska

Share:







Source: Nova TV

At least two people were killed and many were seriously injured when a passenger train hit a stationary freight train in Rajici, about 120 kilometres east of Zagreb, around 9.30 pm on Friday.

The passenger train was en route from Vinkovci to Novska. Emergency services are at the scene, and the cause of the crash will be known after an investigation, the HZ railway company said.

The company extended condolences to the families of those killed.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and his aides are on the way to Novska.

According to unofficial sources, the engine driver and a conductor were killed. Media said that the passenger train apparently ran the red light and hit the stationary freight train, and that one of the trains overturned from the impact of the collision.