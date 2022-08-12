At least 11 killed in shooting incident in old Montenegrin capital Cetinje

Share:







Source: Vijesti.me

At least 11 people were shot and killed in the Montenegrin city of Cetinje on Friday when a man opened fire at passersby following a domestic dispute.

Montenegrin media said that another six people were wounded before the police shot and killed the 34 year old man. The man grabbed a gun and started shooting at people on the street outside his home after an argument, the Montenegrin state TV (RTCG) said.

The shooting began just after 4:00 pm on Friday, Vijesti daily said adding that the incident happened near the historic building that once housed the royal Montenegrin government. It said that a police officer was shot in the head and was taken to hospital.

Cetinje is the old capital of Montenegro and has a number of buildings dating to the 18th and 19th centuries that housed the court, government and ministries as well as the Cetinje Monastery.