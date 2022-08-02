Area around Bosnia’s coastal town of Neum hit by raging wildfire

Share:







Source: PVJ Neum

A large fire broke out Tuesday morning in the wider area of Neum, Bosnia's only coastal town in the south of the country.

The firefighters who are trying to put the blaze under control described the scenes on the site as apocalyptical. “Apocalypse, may God help us,” the Neum fire brigade posted the photos of the wildfire with this caption.

Firefighters have been putting out the fire across the Herzegovina for days, with assistance of helicopters of Bosnian Armed Forces and Croatia’s water bombing planes. The most threatening wildfires were seen above the Lake Boracko and in the area of Blidinje Nature Park.