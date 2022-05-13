Another local politician indicted for bribe-taking, illegal hiring

Share:







Source: N1

The Uskok anti-corruption investigators said on Friday they had formally indicted the head of the northern Medjumurje County, Matija Posavec, for abuse of office and taking a 10,000 kuna (€1,330) bribe so that a local official called Josip Kobal, also indicted, could be reappointed to the management board of the county's road management authority.

Uskok said that another county official, Milorad Novkovic, was also suspected of influence peddling, bribery, and abuse of office. Prosecutors allege that Posavec received the bribe from Kobal between 6 and 9 May 2021.

Posavec is also accused of abusing his authority last year by asking Novkovic to give “a niece of his acquaintance” a job at the Medjimurje County’s property rights department, and also to help another person get a job at the county’s general administration department.

Last September, Posavec admitted to taking the 10,000 (€1,330) bribe and resigned as county head. However, he was re-elected in a snap local election.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)