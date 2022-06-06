Animafest Zagreb starts

NEWS 06.06.2022 09:09
Share:
kino, kino dvorana, film
Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The international festival of animated film - Animafest Zagreb, which this year marks its 50th anniversary, opened at the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art on Sunday.

The festival features a rich programme, with a number of world premieres, with more than 350 guests from abroad, as well as a presentation of a bilingual monograph dedicated to the 50 years of Animafest and exhibitions at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

The festival will be taking place at Zagreb’s Student centre, Kino SC, Teatar &TD, Tuškanac Cinema and many other venues. A selection of cartoons will also be shown in the cities of Rijeka and Split.

Opening the event, Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic said that Animafest was not only a global festival, but one of the biggest cultural events in the country.

In his address, Tomasevic also mentioned his favourite cartoon, Professor Balthazar, a Croatian animated television series for children, created by animator Zlatko Grgic. The series, revolving around benevolent genius Professor Balthazar, was produced at the Zagreb Film studio between 1967 and 1978.

Komentari

Vaš komentar

Popular Posts