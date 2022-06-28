Analysis: Oil, flour and hygienic products see biggest price hikes

Share:







The prices of oil and flour increased the most among food products in Croatia in 2022, alongside those of various hygiene items, according to an analysis by the Ja Trgovac magazine.

According to the analysis of price trends for the 150 most important categories of food and other daily necessities, the price of edible oil has risen the most among food products (+33%) compared to the first four months of 2021.

It was followed by flour (+27%), frozen meat products (+25%), milk (+21%) and sports isotonic drinks (+20%).

There are some products that have not gone up in price, such as alcohol, beer, chocolate bars, sausages, iced teas, dehydrated baby food, cocoa and ready-made sauces.

The analysis also shows that some prices decreased, such as baby drinks (-8%), baby teas (-12%), vinegar (-5%), refrigerated desserts and frozen bakery products (-3%).

Are stocks being created?

The quantity of oil sold has increased (+10%), which could indicate consumers are stocking up. In addition to oil, the quantity of packaged bread and toast, pasta and fresh meat sold has also increased.

Sales, however, have decreased for most products that have increased in price, such as milk, cheese and coffee (-7%), ice cream (-10%) and frozen meat products (-17%).

Beer and cider have registered a decrease in sales (-17%), as has wine (-8%) and energy drinks (-13%).

For non-food products, the price of razors went up the most (+30%), followed by napkins (+23%), aftershave (+16%), laundry detergents (+15%) and so on.

The price of sanitary pads and tampons, baby wipes, air fresheners, face cleansers did not increase in price.

Price decreases were registered for toilet fresheners, stain removers, hair spray, this being attributed to discount sales by trademark brands.

Despite significant price hikes, the sale of deodorants, toilet paper, shower gels, facial wipes, hair conditioners and some other facial cleansers and care products increased.