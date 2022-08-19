American B-52 bombers to fly over Dubrovnik on Monday

Share:







Source: Pixabay (ilustracija)

Two U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress aircraft are scheduled to fly over Dubrovnik on Monday, the U.S. Embassy said.

Two U.S. Stratofortress aircraft, currently operating out of RAF Fairford in the United Kingdom, will conduct low approach flyovers over Southeastern Europe on Monday, 22 August.

The purpose of each flyover is to demonstrate U.S. commitment and assurance to NATO Allies and partners located in Southeastern Europe, the press release reads.

The aircraft will fly over the Government Building in Skopje, North Macedonia, Skanderberg Square in Tirana, Albania, the coast of Montenegro, and Fort Lovrijenac in Dubrovnik.

The two aircraft are scheduled to fly over Dubrovnik between 3:10 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. The fly-bys may be cancelled in case of bad weather.

The B-52H Stratofortress aircraft have been the backbone of the strategic bomber force for the United States for more than 60 years, it is said on the official website.

They are 48.5 metres long, their wingspan is 56.4 metres, they weigh about 83 tonnes and cost about $84 million. They can fly at an altitude of up to 15,000 metres, and they have a crew of five.