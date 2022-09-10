All 11 passengers injured in train collision are stable

Share:







Source: Nova TV/Crveni križ

All eleven passengers injured in the train collision near the eastern town of Novska on Friday night are stable, and since there are foreign nationals among them, the Red Cross is in contact with the embassies of their countries, the director of the Red Cross office in Novska, Zoran Prpic, told Hina on Saturday.

The foreign nationals are most likely migrants, and according to interpreters, at least some of them are from Iran, Prpic said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 pm on Friday when a passenger train running from Vinkovci to Novska hit a stationary freight train in Rajici, killing three people and injuring 11.

The injured passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals – seven to Nova Gradiška, three to Slavonski Brod and one to Pakrac. None of them are in a life-threatening condition.

Two of the seven passengers admitted to the Nova Gradiska General Hospital are in a serious condition, the hospital’s director Josip Kolodziej told Hina, adding that all the patients are recovering well.

Health Minister Vili Beros visited the patients during the night.

The three patients admitted to the Slavonski Brod General Hospital suffered minor injures and have been released, the hospital’s director Josip Samardzic said.

These patients are migrants, and the police have taken charge of them for further action, the Brod-Posavina County Police Department confirmed to Hina.

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited the site of the accident late on Friday and extended his condolences to the families of those killed. He thanked the emergency services for their prompt response and announced an investigation to establish the circumstances of the train collision.

President Zoran Milanovic also offered his condolences to the families of the passengers killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Writing on Facebook, Milanovic said he expected an investigation to establish the causes of this serious accident so as to remove any flaws and omissions in the railway system and avoid a repetition of such tragedies in the future.