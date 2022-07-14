Aircraft arrive to fight major wildfire in the coastal area around Sibenik

Share:







Source: Marko Lukunic/PIXSELL

Over 300 firemen and 50 army personnel are putting out a wildfire which started in the Vodice hinterland on Wednesday and spread to Zaton and Raslina near Sibenik, the national civil protection said on Thursday, adding that three Canadair firefighting planes and two so-called air tractors have been sent to the site this morning.

The situation is calmer today and the fire is not spreading out of control any more, the civil protection said, adding that firemen from seven counties are putting it out.

Police and civil protection personnel have been on site the whole time and have been greatly helped by local residents.

The fire has caught grass, underbrush, forests, olive groves and vineyards across an estimated 3,000 hectares of land. A number of buildings in Zaton and Raslina have burned down.

Several roads have been closed for traffic.

Chief Fire Commander Slavko Tucakovic said this morning the damage to houses and olive groves was big but that no one was injured. “Last night there was no evacuation order. The inhabitants defended their homes and I thank them.”