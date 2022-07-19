Air traffic controllers announce industrial action protesting against overwork

Share:







Source: Photo by Cody Fitzgerald on Unsplash

The union of Croatian flight control workers HSKKL on Tuesday announced that its members would go on strike starting at 7 am on Thursday to protest against burnout and overwork.

On the first day of their industrial action, the number of planes flying over Croatia will be reduced to 40 percent of the total prescribed capacity, and the traffic at airports will not be affected until Saturday.

However, on 23 July the union threatens to reduce the capacity of the total planned planes at all the Croatian airports, except in Osijek, by 50 percent.

The HSSKL union on Tuesday called for a new agreement with the air traffic control authorities to help address the issues of burnout and exhaustion of flight controllers.

The negotiations on this matter had started on 24 March according to the union, which demands “changes in the organization of shifts for flight controllers” and has warned of the shortage of professionals in this sector.