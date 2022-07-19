Air Serbia increases number of flights to United States

Share:







Source: Air Serbia/Luka Filipovic

Air Serbia said on Tuesday that it was increasing the number of its flights to New York from Belgrade.

A press release said that the number of flights will be increased from two to three a week due to increased demand starting from the winter season. “The Serbian national airline will be operating flights between these two cities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

In addition to that, Air Serbia continues to expand its operations in the United States market, and starting in April 2023, it will commence direct flights between Belgrade and Chicago (O’Hare Airport – ORD),” the press release said and added that Belgrade-Chicago flights are being reintroduced after a break of 32 years.

Air Serbia General Manager Commercial and Strategy Bosko Rupic is quoted as saying that the “addition of another weekly flight to New York during the winter season is a clear indicator that our flight over the Atlantic is working out well and that it represents one of Air Serbia’s strongest routes”.

“The flights between Belgrade and New York are operated by the biggest aircraft in Air Serbia’s fleet, an Airbus A330, named after famous Serbian scientist and inventor Nikola Tesla,” the press release said.