Ahead of joining the euro area, support for the euro in Croatia is falling

Share:







Source: Pixabay

Support for the introduction of the euro in Croatia has fallen by seven percent in a year, showed a Eurobarometer survey which indicates that Croatians are most afraid of rising prices and think that the kuna will be lost in history as part of its identity.

The Eurobarometar released the survey results conducted in April regarding citizens’ attitudes to the introduction of the euro in the Member States that have not yet adopted the common currency.

In Croatia, 55% of respondents supported the introduction of the euro, which is seven percentage points less compared with last year when 62% supported its introduction.

According to the survey, Croatians fear that introducing the euro will increase prices (81%).

Almost half of the respondents (49%) think it will have negative consequences for Croatia and 45% consider it will have positive consequences.

Slightly more than one in three respondents in Croatia think that their country is ready for the euro changeover (37%), while those in Hungary are least likely to think their country is ready to introduce the euro (23%).

Also, 57% of Croatians believe their country will lose a part of its identity with the euro adoption, while 42% do not believe, the survey showed.

The greatest support in favour of introducing the euro was in Romania (77%), and Hungary (69%) while the least interest was shown in Bulgaria and the Czech Republic, with 44% each, and Sweden (45%).

Of the seven countries without the common currency, only Croatia has satisfied all the criteria to access the euro area. It expects a final decision by the Council of the EU in July and to introduce the euro as the legal tender on 1 January 2023.