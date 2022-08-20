Agricultural chamber urges counties to declare drought-related natural disaster

Share:







Source: N1

ZAGREB, 20 Aug (Hina) - The Croatian Chamber of Agriculture (HPK) on Saturday urged the authorities in all the counties and in the City of Zagreb to declare a natural disaster in drought-stricken areas due to a long arid spell that affected the yield of many crops.

According to the data provided by the European Union, this year’s drought has so far stricken 70% of Croatia’s territory, and the yield of maize will have been cut by 70%, while the barley yield will be slashed by 40%, the yield of sunflower and wheat by 40% and potato by 50%, the HPK chamber said on Saturday.

Therefore it called on the authorities at the county level and in the City of Zagreb to declare the drought-related natural disaster.

Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic held a meeting with representatives of farmers and cattle breeders on Thursday at which they expressed concern about the difficult situation in agricultural production due to the long drought and considered ways of helping them.