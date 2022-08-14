Actors starring in UM’s crime series ‘Awake’ awarded at Sarajevo Film Festival

Share:







Source: Delirium Films

Ivana Vukovic and Stefan Vukic, the main actors from the series ‘Kljun’ (Awake), produced by United Media, were awarded at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Sunday.

Ivana Vukovic won the Heart of Sarajevo for the best leading actress, while Stefan Vukic won the Heart of Sarajevo in the Rising Star category.

An expert jury of more than 400 film professionals from the region selected 17 series from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia, Kosovo and Slovenia for the competition this year. The series ‘The Last Socialist Artefact’ (Podrucje bez signala) won the main prize.

The series ‘Awake’, which premiered at last year’s festival, had a total of 8 nominations. Last year the series won the audience award at the prestigious international series festival in Cannes, and viewers had the opportunity to watch its premiere on Nova S television in Serbia.

The series tells the story of young, ambitious detective Sonja Kljun who is tasked to go from Belgrade to Subotica and investigate an alleged suicide there, not expecting that her arrival will trigger a series of events that will reveal deeply buried secrets related to a mysterious organization, but also Sonja’s past.

Her time in Subotica turns her life around, especially when she and her ten-year-old daughter start having terrifying dreams that occasionally come true. By accepting her unusual gift, Sonja uncovers a dangerous conspiracy behind the alleged suicide, but also a deeply buried secret from her past.

The series is based on the screenplay by Matija Dragojevic and Ljubica Lukovic, directed by Jelena Gavrilovic and Uros Tomic, starring Ivana Vukovic, Stefan Vukic, Ljiljana Blagojevic, Micko Ljubicic, Filip Djuric, Natasa Tapuskovic, Mirko Vlahovic, Ivana V. Jovanovic, Ljubisa Milisic and Drena Mrsic. The creative producer and collaborator on the screenplay is Srdjan Dragojevic, the director of photography is Dusan Grubin, the composer is Vladimir Pejkovic and the editing is by Nemanja Ceranic.

The executive producer of the series is Delirium Film.