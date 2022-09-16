Activists protest against investing in LNG, gas infrastructure

Share:







Source: N1

A protest against investing in LNG and the gas infrastructure was held outside the LNG terminal on the northern Croatian island of Krk, with 50 climate activists saying money should be invested in renewables, not in fossil industry projects.

The protest was held, it was said, at the initiative of climate activists from Hungary, Romania, Germany, Austria, Serbia and Croatia attending the Adriatic Climate Camp, which is taking place on Krk on 14-18 September.

The Camp was organised by the Extinction Rebellion initiative from Zagreb with the aim of educating, sharing knowledge and experience, and combating the fossil industry and climate change.

One of the activists, who did not identify herself, said the initiative has been active for three years and that it is fighting against the fossil industry, advocating renewables and a sustainable future for Croatia.

She said today’s protest was “mainly against the new decision to expand the LNG terminal,” but also against the existing terminal.

Instead, she added, taxpayers’ money and money intended for energy should be invested in projects benefitting all citizens, including future generations.

Asked by the press how to replace the energy obtained from fossil fuels, she said the question implied there was no alternative and that one should consider why that was so.

“There is no alternative because instead of investing in replacement and renewable energy sources, investments are being made in projects like this one,” she said.