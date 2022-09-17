31st anniversary of Battle of Vukovar commemorated

Share:







Source: N1/Andrej Soldo

The Battle of Vukovar is synonymous with the defence of this eastern city in the 1991-1995 Homeland War as well as with the defence of the whole of Croatia and its territorial integrity, a ceremony marking the 31st anniversary of the battle was told in Vukovar on Saturday.

“By commemorating this anniversary, we pay tribute to all participants in the defence of Vukovar, which is entwined with the defence of Croatia in the Homeland War,” Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Tomo Medved said, adding that such anniversaries are important to pass on the truth about the war to young generations.

He also spoke of the many projects that the government of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic had implemented in the city.

Branko Borkovic, the defence commander in 1991, said that the search for missing persons remained among the most difficult unresolved issues. He criticised state prosecutors for inaction in that regard.

The same issue was also raised by MP Marijana Balic, the representative of the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament.

“Vukovar was and remains a hero, but the issue of missing persons is still painful. Croatia has extended a hand of reconciliation, but it is yet to be accepted by the other side,” Balic said.

The ceremony was attended, among others, by General Sinisa Jurkovic as the representative of the President of the Republic, Defence Minister Mario Banozic, President of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Federation entity Marinko Ćavara, Vukovar-Srijem County Prefect Damir Dekanic and Deputy Mayor of Vukovar Filip Susac.

After the government recently decided to name the Vukovar National Memorial Hospital after wartime surgeon Dr Juraj Njavro, a memorial plaque with the new name of this institution was unveiled by his son Dario Njavro and Minister Medved.

Following the City Council decision, the street in which the hospital is located has been renamed Dr Vesna Bosanac Street after the hospital’s wartime director. The street sign was unveiled by her grandchildren, Vedrana and Hrvoje Bosanac.