28th Sarajevo Film Festival officially opens

Source: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

The 28th Sarajevo Film Festival has officially opened Friday evening with the red carpet event and the screening of the 'Triangle of Sadness' film by Ruben Ostlund, the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

Ostlund was also presented the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo on the first festival evening alongside Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa.

Bosnian actress Helena Vukovic hosted the opening ceremony.

This year’s Sarajevo Film Festival is back in full capacity and with no restrictions, after two previous editions were greatly impacted by the pandemic.

A total of 235 films from 62 countries will be shown as part of the Sarajevo Film Festival, making it the largest cinema event in southeast Europe, the organisers said.

The festival will close on August 19 with the award ceremony at the Sarajevo National Theatre, when the best films and performers will receive the Heart of Sarajevo prize.