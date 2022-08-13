25th Neretva Boat Marathon starts

Share:







Source: FOTO: Božidar Lončar / N1

The 25th Neretva Boat Marathon, with 30 crews competing, started in the town of Metkovic on Saturday afternoon.

The Neretva Boat Marathon is an amateur sporting competition, with rowers in traditional boats crossing a 22.5-kilometre stretch down the river Neretva from Metkovic to the seaport of Ploce. Each crew consists of ten rowers, a drummer and a cox.

The race is one of the most important tourist events in southern Croatia.

It is held under the auspices of President Zoran Milanovic, whose envoy today is his advisor on human rights and civil society, Melita Mulic. The president’s office said earlier today he would not be able to attend the race.

The prime minister’s envoy is Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic.