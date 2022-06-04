21st Zagreb Pride parade begins (PHOTO)

Share:







Source: Slavko Midzor/PIXSELL

The 21st Zagreb Pride parade of LGBTIQ+ persons and families started from Roosevelt Square around 3.30 pm on Saturday under the ironic motto "Give us our four walls!"

Organisers said the motto was ironic because, having come out of their four walls in the first Zagreb Pride march 20 years ago, now they were asking the city authorities for space for their activity.

“We demand that the city recognises the LGBTIQ+ community as an inseparable part of Zagreb’s social and cultural life and that it ensures the conditions for the establishment and construction of an LGBTIQ+ centre,” organisers said in a statement.

Now is the time to build the centre in which they will feel safe, free, creative and gay every day of the year, they said. “And those are the only four walls we accept.”

After gathering at Roosevelt Square, participants began marching towards Ribnjak Park, where a protest will be held, followed by a show programme.

Among them are Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic and his deputies Danijela Dolenec and Luka Korlaet, Deputy Prime Minister Anja Simpraga, Social Democratic Party president Pedja Grbin and MP Sinisa Hajdas Doncic, Workers Front MP Katarina Peovic, human rights ombudsman Tena Simonivic Einwalter, and Pussy Riot activist Aysoltan Niyazova.