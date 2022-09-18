20th Zagreb Film Festival to take place on 23-30 October

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

The 20th Zagreb Film Festival (ZFF) will take place from 23 to 30 October, and this round anniversary will be marked with a record number of Croatian feature films, mostly in the main competition programme, the ZFF announced earlier this week.

The audience will have the opportunity to view recent hits by Croatian emerging directors awarded at European film festivals, from Locarno and Karlovy Vary to Sarajevo.

Among the films to be screened are Safe Place by Juraj Lerotic, Traces by Dubravka Turic, Carbide by Josip Zuvan, and The Uncle by duo Kapac and Mardesic.

The festival will take place at five venues: SC, Tuskanac and Kinoteka cinemas, the Museum of Contemporary Art and Dokukino KIC, and part of the programme will also be available online at kinoeuropa.hr and croatian.film. Films from the feature competition programme will be screened in Tuskanac cinema.