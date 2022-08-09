13.1m bed nights in June, same as in record year 2019

Share:







Source: Unsplash / Alan Laiter Garza

There were 2.7 million tourist arrivals in commercial accommodation in June, up 94% from June 2021, generating 13.1 million bed nights, or 100.5% more, while compared to June 2019, there were 9% fewer arrivals while bed nights were at the same level, data from the Croatian state statistics bureau show.

There were 2.4 million foreign tourists in June, up by 116.3% from June 2021, and they generated 1.2 million bed nights, up by 114.8%. Compared with June 2019, the number of foreign tourists was down by 11.4% and the number of bed nights was down by 0.3%.

The number of domestic tourist arrivals increased by 16.5% from June 2019, while bed nights increased by 11.4%.

Year-to-date figures indicate that there were 5.4 million arrivals in commercial accommodation and 21.7 million bed nights, which is a year-on-year increase of 134.1% and 127.9% respectively.

Compared to the first six months of 2019, that is 83.4% of arrivals and 94.9% of bed nights generated that year.

Among foreign visitors, the most bed nights were generated by Germans (30.1%), followed by Austrians (11.5%), Slovenes (9.7%), Poles (6.5%) and UK nationals (5.4%).