Ambassador BiH media allegations of Croatia pushing to postpone polls’ false

Share:







Izvor: Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

Croatian Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Ivan Sabolic on Friday denied allegations by some local media outlets about Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković having lobbied during the European Council's meeting for the deferment of Bosnia's general elections.

The allegations that Plenkovic advocated the postponement of the elections, which are expected to be held in October, and that the European Council dismissed that possibility were first presented by the Klix news portal, and after that some other local media outlets disseminated them.

Bosnian presidency member Zeljko Komsic immediately joined the comments that this failed attempt by Croatia’s officials to defer the polls is an important and clear message to Bosnia and Herzegovina’s authorities.

This prompted Ambassador Sabolic to issue a statement in which he denied the invented allegations.

The story about the refusal of the alleged Croatian proposal is made up with the obvious aim of downplaying the recognised and well-accepted constructive efforts of PM Plenkovic and the Croatian government to speed up a political agreement on the limited constitutional reform and the reform of the electoral law of Bosnia and Herzegovina, said the diplomat.

Sabolic recalled the Strategic Compass, adopted by the EU, fully recognised Bosnia and Herzegovina’s constitutional architecture and that at Croatia’s initiative, the EU reiterated its readiness to make additional engagement in a bid to help local politicians to reach an agreement on Bosnia’s new electoral law.

The European Council, which held a two-day summit meeting in Brussels, also discussed “the prolonged political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” read the Council’s conclusions.

The European Union, which “reiterates its commitment to the European perspective of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Western Balkans,” calls on leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina “to demonstrate a strong commitment to finalise swiftly the constitutional and electoral reform, vital for stability and full functionality of the country, as well as to support all other priority reforms set out in the Commission’s Opinion to obtain a candidate status.”

“The European Union stands ready to continue its high-level engagement in this regard,” the European Council says in its conclusions.

As for the Strategic Compass, the document reads that it is “of particular interest to support the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, based on the principles of equality and non-discrimination of all citizens and constituent peoples as enshrined in the Bosnia and Herzegovina constitution.”